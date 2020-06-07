$50.93 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $50.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. InVitae reported sales of $53.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $264.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $272.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $458.12 million, with estimates ranging from $433.93 million to $498.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,659. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. InVitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,201 shares of company stock worth $2,044,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 736,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

