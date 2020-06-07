$57.04 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $57.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the highest is $57.38 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $233.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $237.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.30 million, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $265.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 5,057,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,098. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $104,789.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,937. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

