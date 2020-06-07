ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $11.75 Average PT from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ADTRAN by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
