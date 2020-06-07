Aeron (ARN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.09 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $2.90 million and $3.09 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.44 or 0.05604487 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00055502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.