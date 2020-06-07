Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 473,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,498. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,410. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

