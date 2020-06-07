Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. 2,844,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,364. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,034 shares of company stock worth $4,355,271.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $101,748,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

