Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Airgain posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Airgain news, CFO David Lyle purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth $81,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 87,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,168. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $90.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

