Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,684,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $233,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,365,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,375 shares of company stock worth $8,931,798 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.59. 1,126,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

