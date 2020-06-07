Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $21.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $4,701,938 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Alkermes by 62.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.