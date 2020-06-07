Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.37 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $15.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.13. 3,344,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

