Analysts Anticipate Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to announce sales of $124.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.20 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $129.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $506.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $509.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $493.33 million, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. 378,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,659. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.