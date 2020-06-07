Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.54. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

INFO traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $816,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

