Analysts Anticipate IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. IQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

