Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.19. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.47. 216,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,232. Medpace has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

