Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,630 shares of company stock worth $62,643,344 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

