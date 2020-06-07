Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,243 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after buying an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.97. 1,473,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,516. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

