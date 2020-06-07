Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $1.06. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.18 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

NYSE EQM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. 896,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,502,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after buying an additional 1,086,731 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $176,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 63.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 855,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 330,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 153.8% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.