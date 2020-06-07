Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $1.06. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.18 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

NYSE EQM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. 896,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,502,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after buying an additional 1,086,731 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $176,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 63.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 855,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 330,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 153.8% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

