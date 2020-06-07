Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $417.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report sales of $417.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.97 million to $443.57 million. Euronav reported sales of $132.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $970.73 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Saya Management LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 73.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 202,341 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 3,433,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

