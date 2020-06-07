Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 3,795,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,066. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $71,214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 112,146 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

