Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NYSE TH traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 260,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 45,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares in the company, valued at $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

