Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $124.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.