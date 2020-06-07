Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 592,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,918. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

