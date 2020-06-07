Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
CIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 592,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,918. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
