Analysts Set Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $117.58

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.58.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after buying an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $79,280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,779,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,242,000 after buying an additional 646,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $53,096,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth $47,616,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.40. 439,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,095. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

