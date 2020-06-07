Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $95.13

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

