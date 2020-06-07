Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $125.15

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.15.

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.57. 510,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.