Analysts Set Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) PT at $24.94

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research firms recently commented on TSG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,740,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,149,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,202,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSG remained flat at $$27.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.