Analysts Set Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $70.58

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 7,708,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

