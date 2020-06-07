Analyzing EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) & Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

0.2% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy -14.09% -3.21% -0.33% EuroSite Power -14.01% -5.99% -5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and EuroSite Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Risk & Volatility

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and EuroSite Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $419.79 million 6.15 -$21.13 million N/A N/A EuroSite Power $4.47 million 1.20 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

EuroSite Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Summary

Innergex Renewable Energy beats EuroSite Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The Site Development segment analyzes potential locations. The company was founded on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.