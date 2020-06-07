Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX, ABCC and CoinExchange. Ankr has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.05575030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Coinsuper, Coinone, BitMax, Coinall, ABCC, Bilaxy, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, IDEX, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Binance DEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Hotbit and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

