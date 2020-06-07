ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Achieves $79,821.08

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $79,821.08 and approximately $107.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.01990155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00178899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00120534 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.