Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Antero Resources by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 792.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.