Apollo Currency One Day Trading Volume Hits $450,249.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.51 million and $450,249.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005849 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.