Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,720. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,022,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $743,500 over the last three months. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,095,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,196,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 239,243 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

