Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:ASRT remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Assertio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.00% and a negative net margin of 83.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assertio Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

