Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.
NASDAQ:ASRT remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Assertio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.63.
About Assertio Therapeutics
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
