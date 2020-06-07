ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $956,026.30 and $187.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.26 or 0.05547642 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.