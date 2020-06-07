Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.1% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,049,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 59.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 471,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,494,000 after buying an additional 65,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,081. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.