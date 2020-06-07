Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Given Media Impact Score of -5.00

News articles about Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Avcorp Industries earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSE AVP remained flat at $C$0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04. Avcorp Industries has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.21 million during the quarter.

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

