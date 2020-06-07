Beacon Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $23,175.07 and approximately $41.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00450062 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00117949 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008738 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003467 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,407,753 coins and its circulating supply is 1,272,130 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

