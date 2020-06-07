Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 712,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,411. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 250,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $3,350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

