Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 47.3% Higher This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $904,947.06 and approximately $31,241.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00050532 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

