BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 678,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,222,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

