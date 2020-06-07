BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 1,058,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

