BidiPass (BDP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.46 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.05575030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

