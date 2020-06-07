Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.97. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.43. 2,072,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

