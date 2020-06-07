Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,083.63 ($14.25).

BYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,164 ($15.31) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 970 ($12.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price (down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of LON BYG traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,073 ($14.11). 194,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 998.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.93. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

