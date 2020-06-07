Bitcoin Plus 1-Day Volume Tops $22,242.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $599,412.21 and $22,242.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00043614 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003659 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 141,175 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

