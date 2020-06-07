BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $696,627.03 and $16,743.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00535572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00064948 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,126,497,694 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

