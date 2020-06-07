Bitradio Trading 126.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $123,001.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 126.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001829 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,803,052 coins and its circulating supply is 8,803,047 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.