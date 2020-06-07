Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,945 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 787,073 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

