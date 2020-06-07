BMO Capital Markets Boosts Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $40.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 226,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,733. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

